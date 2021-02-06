Municipal League appoints Farmington Mayor Pro Tem

Farmington Mayor Pro Tem Joe LaRussa has been appointed to the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Transportation, Infrastructure, and Technology Policy Committee.

According to the League’s website, its policy committees serve member communities and the public “by providing general direction and legislative policy recommendations to the Board of Trustees and League staff on a variety of local government issues.” The Transportation, Infrastructure and Technology Committee considers items that affect transportation funding, multimodal transportation initiatives, municipal utility systems, and ports.

A registered professional engineer and automotive manufacturing leader, LaRussa noted the importance of these policy areas to local governments:

“Michigan communities are dealing with a lot of transportation and infrastructure-related policy topics. Whether it’s autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, broadband internet service, safe drinking water, or road funding, our cities, villages and townships have to have the right policy structure, enabling state legislation, and financial resources to deal with these issues effectively. I’m excited and eager to share my experience both professionally and as a local policy maker with the committee as it considers issues relevant to Farmington and the entire State of Michigan.”

A kickoff session was held in January for the policy committees, after which John LaMacchia, MML’s Assistant Director for State & Federal Affairs, offered support for LaRussa’s appointment.

“The League’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Technology Policy Committee is a natural fit for Mayor Pro Tem LaRussa,” he said. “His professional background provides a solid foundation for him to contribute to policy dialogues, and his work on technology and infrastructure topics in Farmington also make him a good addition to the committee.”

LaRussa’s 2-year term began on January 5, 2021.