Motown, rockabilly on the Farmington area outdoor music calendar

One concert series ends this week, but there’s still plenty of outdoor music left to enjoy in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Stars in the Park: Serieux Motown Temptations Revue

The last concert in this Thursday, 7 p.m., series at Heritage Park features Serieux Motown, a band serious about recapturing the excitement and experience of the Temptations for modern audiences. These high-energy singers and musicians from the Motown Era perform in the park’s outdoor amphitheater at 24915 Farmington Road. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic dinner if you wish, but no alcohol or pets. In case of inclement weather, concerts move to the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. Call 248-473-1848 for updates. Preview the band: starsinthepark.live/concerts.

Next week’s Farmington Community Chorus concert has been canceled.

Rhythms in Riley Park: Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies

For nearly 20 years, Billy Mack has delivered performances fueled by some of Southeast Michigan’s finest musicians. Head on down to the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park at 7 p.m. on Friday for a boppin’, rockin’, two-steppin’, swing dancin’ evening of fun. Bring a chair or blanket, pick up a Syndicate beverage and/or dinner at a downtown restaurant. Learn more about the band: facebook.com/billymackmusic/. Learn more about the concert: downtownfarmington.org.

Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market: Steve Taylor

Singer/songwriter Steve Taylor performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Saturday farmers market in downtown Farmington. A graduate of Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, he began his solo career in 2005. Find Steve under the tent on the east side of Riley Park. Learn more: farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.