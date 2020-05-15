Mother’s Day ‘parade’ cheers Beaumont Commons residents

A parade of cars and emergency vehicles cruised through the Beaumont Commons campus in Farmington Hills on Sunday, to wish moms and grandmothers a happy Mother’s Day.

“In this strange time, we wanted to be sure the mothers of Beaumont Commons knew they were loved,” said Colleen Irvin, Manager of Business Development. “Family and friends were invited to drive by with loving waves, signs, and honks.”

Irvin expressed special thanks to the Farmington Hills Fire and Police Departments, who rolled in with a fire truck and lighted vehicles.

Though the weather was a little chilly, masked residents came out to enjoy the event, many waving their own signs with messages of love and appreciation for their families and Beaumont Commons staff.

“I got choked up when I saw that beautiful, gleaming fire truck coming down Archwood Circle with its sirens and whistles blowing and coming into Sycamore Ct., followed by the two EMS trucks and then all of those wonderful decorated cars with people calling out Happy Mother’s Day to all of us,” one resident wrote. “The parade was a real morale booster.”

Irvin said family members also appreciated the opportunity to connect with their loved ones, and many sent the staff thank you messages.

“It was great to drive through and wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day,” one daughter wrote. “It’s the first time I’ve seen my mom since February!”