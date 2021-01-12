More than 30 apply for Farmington Hills manager post

While more than 30 candidates have applied for the position of Farmington Hills city manager, officials expect to interview far fewer on February 6.

The position opened up with the October departure of Dave Boyer. Officials appointed assistant city manager Gary Mekjian to fill the role until they hire a permanent replacement.

Jerry Richards, an executive recruiter with the Michigan Municipal League, said officials will decide which candidates to interview during a closed meeting on January 19. He said background and qualifications checks will likely weed out a significant number.

When officials contracted with the League, they opted to hold a public forum, but some questioned what that would look like in a virtual setting.

“I would not see these as ‘public meetings’,” Richards said. “They’re an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates… We have some flexibility in the way those are set up.”

He added that the League has conducted a community forum on Zoom where the mayor asked questions submitted from the public. City attorney Steven Joppich said he was concerned about inappropriate comments and “Zoom bombing” if questions came through chat.

Council member Jackie Boleware asked that Richards bring more information to the January 19 meeting. Richards said that officials could add the forum option at that time.