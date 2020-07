The Tawheed Center of Farmington Hills, together with Muslim Family Services, will host a mobile food pantry on Saturday, July 18, open to all low- to no-income community residents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is offering pre-packaged boxes of food at the Tawheed Center, 29707 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, please call 248-252-6962.