MLK Day brings no change to trash, recycling pick-up

While government offices will close on January 18 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, there’s no change to trash and recycling pick-up during that week.

For worker safety, containers are limited to a 35-gallon size with a maximum 60-pound capacity, and oversized containers will not be emptied.

To ensure pickup, have trash and recycling curbside by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day. Farmington Hills residents can learn more by contacting the Farmington Hills Department of Public Works, 248-871-2850, or visiting fhgov.com. In Farmington, visit farmgov.com or call the Department of Public Works, 248-473-7250.