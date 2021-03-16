MIND in Farmington Hills welcomes new CEO

Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND) in Farmington Hills has announced the appointment of Kevin Browett as Chief Executive Officer.

Browett has extensive operations and business development experience with a wide range of industry knowledge.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the MIND family,” Dr. William Boudouris, president of the privately owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, said in a press release. “We have grown as a company and found we needed to have experienced leader to take us forward, strengthen our organization and execute the strategies necessary to better serve our patients.”

In his role as CEO, Browett is responsible for multiple locations, 25-plus providers, MIND’s extensive neurology-based service lines, as well as numerous specialty centers dedicated to specific conditions.

“It is an honor to support and grow this outstanding team of dedicated physicians and staff,” said Browett. “The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders, or MIND as we like to call ourselves, has a clear strategy for delivering excellence in patient care by taking a truly comprehensive approach to each individual patient. We understand better outcomes for our patients are tied to their experience when face to face with our providers in the exam room, or the infusion center, or the MRI suite”.