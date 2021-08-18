Milford woman crowned Miss Oakland County

Milford resident Melissa Beyrand, 21, became the 2021 Miss Oakland County during the annual competition held August 14 at St. Valentine’s School in Redford Township.

The senior biomedical engineering student at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor won $1,575 in education scholarships, including the title award of $1,300, $175 for the best Talent Award, and $100 for the best On Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch Award.

Beyrand, a newcomer to the Miss America Organization, will represent Oakland County next June at the 2022 Miss Michigan competition in Muskegon. Her social impact initiative is “Women in Science Technology Engineering Arts Mathematics (STEAM)”. She won the Best Talent Award for her striking violin rendition of Vittorio Monti’s “Csardas”.

Marissa Carson, 18, of Highland, a music and theater student at Oakland Community College, earned a $700 scholarship as the First Runner Up. She also received the Samantha Steckloff Community Service Award and an additional $150 scholarship.

Milford’s Rebecca Kobylas, an 18-year-old Alma College student, won a $500 scholarship as Second Runner Up.

Also on Saturday, St. Clair Shores resident Stella Drozdowicz,16, earned the Miss Oakland County’s Outstanding Teen title. A junior at Bishop Foley High School, she competed with her personal platform, “Perfectly Imperfect–Building Self Esteem”.

Drozdowicz will represent Oakland County at Michigan’s Outstanding Teen competition next June in Muskegon.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Miss Oakland County Scholarship program last year and delayed this year’s pageant from its usual mid-July date.

“To safely hold the scholarship program this year, our volunteers had to overcome several pandemic-related hurdles,” executive director Francesca Tuzzolino said in a press release. “I am beyond proud that our sponsors once again made scholarship opportunities available for our Miss Oakland County candidates.”

A preliminary to Miss Michigan and Miss America, the Miss Oakland County program provides scholarship opportunities to women that either work, live, or attend school in Oakland County. Here are the evening’s complete results:

Miss Oakland County

Miss Oakland County 2021: Melissa Beyrand

1st Runner Up: Marissa Carson

2nd Runner Up: Rebecca Kobylas

Kelly Garver-Nieto Talent Award: Melissa Beyrand (Sponsored by Sheryl’s School of Dance)

Kirsten Haglund On-Stage Interview/Social Initiative Pitch Award: Melissa Beyrand (Sponsored by Kirsten Haglund Foundation)

Non-Finalist Interview Award ($100 education scholarship): Jessica Zeller (Sponsored by Tom Holzer Ford)

Aldo Vagnozzi Community Service Award ($250 education scholarship): McKayla Prew, White Lake (Sponsored by Vicki Barnett & Mark Steckloff)

Samantha Steckloff Service Award ($150 education scholarship): Marissa Carson (Sponsored by State Rep. Samantha Steckloff)

JoAnn Lingenfelter Spirit of Miss America Award ($200 education scholarship): McKayla Prew and Layla Cypher, Oxford (Sponsored by Agnes Hutnik)

People’s Choice Award (gift card): McKayla Prew (Sponsored by Francesca Tuzzolino)

Miss America Scholar Award ($100 education scholarship): McKayla Prew (Sponsored by State Rep. Samantha Steckloff)

2021 Miss Oakland County’s Outstanding Teen Competition Results

Miss Oakland County’s Outstanding Teen 2021: Stella Drozdowicz

1st Runner Up: Kamryn Chasnis, 16, Saginaw

2nd Runner Up: Claudia Kenny, 14, Oakley

Talent (3-way tie): Claudia Kenny; Kamryn Chasnis; Ava Caron, 16, Madison Heights

Non-Finalist Talent: Mahaylie Migut Clay, 15, Bay City

People’s Choice Award: Mahaylie Migut Clay

Congeniality Award: Kamryn Chasnis

