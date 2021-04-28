Michigan Chronicle honors Farmington school board chair

The Michigan Chronicle recently honored Farmington Public Schools Board of Education president Terri Weems among its 2021 Women of Excellence.

For more than a decade, the Michigan Chronicle has honored local African American women who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service.

“Each year in character, in manner, and in style; the Michigan Chronicle celebrates phenomenal women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, unwavering conviction, and extraordinary grace,” publisher Hiram E. Jackson said in a press release.

Voters elected Weems to a full term in November 2016, after her 2015 appointment to fill out a partial term. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), she is a member of the American Institute and Michigan Association of CPAs, as well as the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). She serves as president of the Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation.

Weems earned Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science degrees in accounting from the Honors College at Ohio University.

Among her community activities, Weems chairs the Detroit Public High School Advisory Committee, serves on several Parent Teacher Association (PTA) boards, and is treasurer of her homeowners’ association. She volunteers with organizations that provide tax help to those in need, food for the homeless, accounting educational awareness, mentorship, and scholarships to high school and college students.

“I am honored to be joining such a distinct and elite group of influential women, both past and present, who are inspiring leadership within our communities,” Weems said. “I certainly appreciate being recognized and look forward to pursuing more opportunities to serve my community.”

“We are so proud of our Board President Terri Weems for this significant accomplishment,” stated Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, Interim Superintendent. “Her dedication to her family, her community, our District, and her job all exemplify why she is indeed a ‘Woman of Excellence.’”