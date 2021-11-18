Metro realtors honor Farmington entrepreneur as ‘Greater Neighbor’

The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors recently honored Farmington area entrepreneur Annette Compo as a “Greater Neighbor”.

Co-owner of Care By Design Market in Farmington, Fresh Water Cannabis Co., and Annette Compo Home Team at Keller Williams Advantage, Compo was chosen from among several candidates. The award recognizes REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteerism.

Throughout her entrepreneurial career, Compo has always made giving a focus. She was among the founding members for CARES in Farmington Hills, a non-profit focused on providing food, clothing, job education and training, and support services.

Compo also served for two years as president of the Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, and actively supports Keller Williams programs KW Cares and KW Kids Can. She has also taken part in Special Olympics, missions in Haiti, Child Abuse Council, church/youth boards, and Jaycees.

Care By Design Market supports several local non-profit organizations in the Farmington area. Fresh Water Cannabis gives to organizations that help preserve and care for Michigan freshwater resources, while also engaging with the local community.

“We are all ambassadors of our community, and when we all come from a place of contribution, our communities brighten,” Compo said during her acceptance speech.

Reported by Farmington Voice