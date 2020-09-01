Metro Detroit schools reopening tracker

Chalkbeat Detroit tracked reopening plans for school districts across Michigan, with a particular focus on the Detroit region that includes Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. With Chalkbeat’s approval, we’ve excerpted some Oakland and Wayne county districts here, particularly the ones nearest to Farmington and Farmington Hills. To view the entire list of districts, and to see regular updates, visit Chalkbeat Detroit. This version of the list was updated Aug. 27.

Berkley School District in Oakland County will begin the school year Aug. 31 online and continue until at least the end of the first marking period on Oct. 30. Once it is safe to return to in-person learning, the district will survey parents to determine which students want to continue with online learning and who will return to school buildings.

Birmingham Public Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year Aug. 31 online. The plan will be revisited Nov. 1.

Bloomfield Hills Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year Sept. 8 online.

Clarenceville School District in Wayne and Oakland counties will begin the school year Aug. 31 online, with plans to transition students to in-person learning. The district is also offering a fully online option for students who don’t plan to make that transition.

Clawson Public Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year Aug. 31 online. The district expects to phase in the transition to in-person learning, with most students returning in October. Elementary students would return in person five days a week, while middle and high school students would return to a hybrid program that includes in-person and online learning.

Farmington Public Schools in Oakland County is planning to begin the school year Aug. 31 online. The remote learning will be in place at least until Oct. 30. The district is working with the YMCA to provide child care within its schools for K-5 students. The program would have a 9:1 student-to-staff ratio.

Ferndale Public Schools in Oakland County is planning to begin the school year Aug. 31 online. There will be opportunities for some students who need extra support to come into buildings for two hours a day. Read the plan here.

Hazel Park Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year Sept. 1 with students learning either in person or fully online.

Livonia Public Schools in Wayne County is beginning the school year Sept. 8 online. The remote start will be followed by a gradual return to in-person learning. Parents are being asked to decide if they want that option or a fully online option.

Madison District Public Schools in Oakland County is beginning the school year Sept. 8 online, with plans to reassess at the end of the first marking period, which is Nov. 13.

Northville Public Schools in Wayne County will begin the school year Sept. 8 online, with plans to gradually reopen for in-person learning in early October. Students enrolled in special education programs will be transitioned to in-person learning throughout September. Families can also choose a fully online program that does not include a shift to face-to-face instruction.

Novi Community Schools in Oakland County is planning to open the school year Sept. 8 with two options: a hybrid of in-person learning and online learning or a fully virtual option.

Oak Park Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year with students learning online through the first marking period, which is Oct. 30.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools in Wayne County plans to begin the school year Sept. 8 online. The district will phase small groups of students to in-person learning beginning the first week of October, according to information on the district’s website. Students who opt not to return to in-person learning when it’s available can learn fully online.

Royal Oak Schools in Oakland County will begin the school year Sept. 8 with students learning online until Nov. 6, the end of the first quarter. There is a fully online option for students who want to keep learning at home when the district returns to in-person instruction.

Southfield Public Schools in Oakland County is beginning the year Aug. 31 with online instruction. The district is also reportedly opening one of its school buildings to children under the age of 13 whose parents need to work or have other circumstances that prevent them from helping their children with online schoolwork. The district will provide child care and allow the students to complete their remote learning in the building. It will cost parents $200 a week.

Troy School District in Oakland County will begin the school year Sept. 1 with students learning online.

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools in Oakland County is planning to begin the school year Aug. 31 online and stay online until at least Oct. 30. A fully virtual option will be available for students who opt not to return to school buildings when the district transitions to in-person learning.

Waterford School District in Oakland County will begin the school year Aug. 31 with students learning online. The remote start will last for about 10 weeks, with plans to reevaluate in five weeks. A fully online option is also available.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Wayne County will begin the school year Sept. 1 online. Students will continue learning online until at least Oct. 23.

West Bloomfield School District in Oakland County will begin the school year Aug. 26. There will be a fully online option for families as well as a hybrid option. As part of the hybrid option, K-8 students will attend school in-person and learn online, while all high school students will learn online.

Complete list of districts at Chalkbeat Detroit