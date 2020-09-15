Metro Detroit Salvation Army launches early kettle drive

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has launched its Red Kettle Campaign – a first for the 133-year-old nonprofit’s annual Christmas fundraiser.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put at risk the Salvation Army’s ability to raise funds to serve southeast Michigan residents in need. Supporters can “Rescue Christmas” by donating or volunteering their time this Christmas season to aid The Salvation Army reach its $8 million fundraising goal.

“With more people facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever,” Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, said in a press release. “Bottom line – many more families will be coming to us this year for help – and we want to make sure we’re able to give them the support they need.”

While the iconic red kettles won’t make an appearance until Friday, November 13, Salvation Army supporters can help support the nonprofit’s early efforts to Rescue Christmas by:

Texting GIFT to 24365

Visiting salmich.org

Calling 877-SAL-MICH

Sending a check, made payable to The Salvation Army, to: 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, MI 48075

The Salvation Army is relying on the metro Detroit community for its support in order to provide for people who may lack proper shelter or warm meals – or for families that might be choosing between things like paying the rent or buying Christmas presents for their children.

Individuals and families can sign up as volunteer bellringers by visiting registertoring.com where they have an option to choose a traditional, two-hour session at a physical red kettle site or participate in a virtual bellringing shift where they can raise funds in the comfort of their own home.

Volunteers who donate their time as a virtual or in-person volunteer bellringer can enter to win an Apple or Android Smartwatch as part of the nonprofit’s Watch for Good volunteer recruitment initiative.

The Salvation Army will provide bell ringers with personal protection equipment and encourage donors to use Kettle Pay, a contactless donation option through Apple or Google Pay.

Last year, the Salvation Army Metro Detroit helped provide:

More than 2.5 million meals

Nearly 580,000 nights of shelter

Nearly 167,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors

More than 2,300 children opportunities to visit Echo Grove Camp

Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

To learn more, visit salmich.org or connect with The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.