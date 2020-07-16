Mercy High graduate is Bank of America student leader

Bank of America today announced that Zhane Coleman, a 2020 graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills, is among five Detroit-area high school juniors and seniors selected as Student Leaders.

Detroit-area Student Leaders will participate in an eight-week collaborative, mentoring-focused project working closely with Focus: HOPE, a Detroit nonprofit organization that provides community betterment programs.

In addition, Student Leaders will engage in conversations focused on social justice, civil rights and how to build a more diverse and inclusive society and have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their personal finances through Better Money Habits®, Bank of America’s financial wellness and education platform.

In light of COVID-19 health concerns, the program has been adapted to a virtual format, through which students will have the opportunity to participate in sessions that will expose them to the vital role that nonprofits play in advancing community health, the importance of public private partnerships to advance social change, and a focus on building financial acumen.