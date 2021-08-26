Meet Farmington’s new superintendent in Heritage Park

Farmington Public Schools residents can get to know the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Chris Delgado, during a “Meet & Greet” held August 31, 4:30-6 p.m., at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.

Trustees in May chose the former Walled Lake Consolidated Schools administrator to lead the district. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University, and a doctorate from Oakland University.

You don’t have to register, just drop by at the park’s Central Shelter, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills. To learn more, call 248-489-3349.