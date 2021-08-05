Meet Farmington Elks during August special events

Set back from 10 Mile Road just east of Orchard Lake sits the home of Farmington B.P.O.E.

According to Steve Luce, that means either “Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks” or “Best People on Earth”. Either way, you can learn more about the Farmington Elks Club during several events held this month.

“We want to introduce ourselves, what we do, and who we are,” the Farmington resident said. “The Elks is a group that likes to serve the community and have fun doing it.”

Elks Corn Roast

On Saturday, August 7, the fun happens in downtown Farmington during the Elks Corn Roast. Held annually in cooperation with the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market, the corn roast funds Elks programs ranging from scholarships to support for local charities and schools.

Market farms donate the corn, which the Elks shuck, roast over coals, and sell for $2 each. The fundraiser runs from 9:30 a.m. until the market closes at 2 p.m.

Burger and a beer

Luce will be at the grill Monday nights, starting at 5:30 p.m. during “Burger and a Beer”. For $5, you get a one-third pound sirloin burger, a domestic beer, and plenty of camaraderie and fellowship.

Elks will welcome your questions about the club, but don’t expect a “hard sell” for membership.

“What we get out of it is the opportunity to share with our neighbors,” Luce said. “It’s August, people don’t want to cook.”

Thursday night trivia

If trivia is your game, the Elks have picked up the trivia nights typically held at John Cowley & Sons. The restaurant has closed for the month of August.

“Everything will be identical to Cowley’s,” Luce said. “We’ll turn it back to them in September.”

Teams play on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Prizes remain almost the same: $30, $20, $10. But the club is adding a special 4th prize, a package of double-stuffed Oreo cookies.

Scholarships, kids, seniors, veterans

Exalted Ruler Cris Doby said the club runs democratically, with members voting on how to spend funds raised. The Elks own their building and have only one full-time employee; bartenders and servers all volunteer.

Among the Elks’ contributions: scholarships to help older special needs students continue their education, a camp for children with disabilities, Fisher House for families of veterans hospital patients, and a partnership to support residents at Manoogian Manor in Livonia.

Doby said the club also helped students at Hilbert Middle School in Redford with a very special project.

“They had a vision to participate in a science program partnership with NASA,” she said. “Students working with teachers and adults in the community developed a science experiment, and it was selected for the space station.”

The club responds as well to smaller requests, individual requests from scout troops, schools, and public safety departments.

“We also do things for members, like a scavenger hunt, just to have fun,” Doby said.

Membership and information

The requirements for membership include being 21 or older, an American citizen, and belief in God, whatever your religious affiliation.

“It’s a very easy path to making a contribution within your means,” Doby said. “You can do as little or as much as you want to do.”

Learn more about the Elks and August events on Facebook, facebook.com/farmingtonelks1986/ or at elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1986