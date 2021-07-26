Meet Dr. Chris Delgado, Farmington’s new superintendent of schools

Dr. Chris Delgado believes he is in the right place, at the right time.

Selected in May as Farmington Public Schools superintendent, the former Walled Lake Consolidated School District administrator started work July 1. Before then, he met with school board members and FPS senior administrators to start building relationships.

“I think the one of the best things a board of education and superintendent can provide is stability,” said Delgado, who lives in the district. “The more we work together, the more we set the model for our teams and our district.”

A graduate of Michigan State University, where he met his wife, Delgado started his career teaching Spanish in Colorado. After six years, the couple returned to Michigan. He taught Spanish in Birmingham and served in other administrative roles before spending 10 years as Walled Lake’s deputy superintendent.

When the Farmington position opened up, Delgado didn’t hesitate to apply, even though he knew the district had undergone some turmoil. Former Superintendent Dr. Bob Herrera resigned last fall, along with two board members, amid allegations of racism and harassment.

Delgado said he applied because “I wanted to be in a place I could fully commit to… I‘m not naïve to the challenges. That’s one of the reasons I thought I was uniquely qualified.”

During interviews, Delgado spoke about early childhood literacy. The topic is close to his heart, he said, because “it is the gatekeeper to all learning.” Without it, kids struggle at higher levels.

Delgado said he plans to dive deep into district data and connect with community leaders, civic and educational groups. In August, he’ll meet with teachers and plans to hold retreats with trustees and senior administrators.

Experience as a teacher and administrator, Delgado said, gives him a unique perspective that will serve the district well.

“I’m deeply committed to children,” he said. “I chose this profession intentionally. I think this is one of the most admirable professions for people to go into.”

“I believe public education can be a springboard for social advancement. I am living proof that education can really change the trajectory of a child’s life.”