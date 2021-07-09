Meet Dearborn Music at the Farmington Farmers Market

Visitors to Saturday’s Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market will meet representatives from Dearborn Music, soon to open its doors in downtown Farmington.

In late May, the company confirmed a second location in the Groves retail center. Marketing and social media coordinator Kara Frank said Dearborn Music Farmington may announce an opening date soon.

“We are thrilled to be participating in our first Farmington Farmer’s Market and hope to join the Farmington community for future events,” Frank said. “Thanks to everyone in our Dearborn and Farmington communities for your continued support. We can’t wait to see you this weekend!”

You’ll find giveaways and a chance to win a swag bag with a tote, T-shirt, patch, buttons, stickers, pint glass, pen and a gift card, at the Dearborn Music tent.

Hummingbirds return

The husband-wife team S.G. and Rachel Wood, known to music lovers as The Hummingbirds, return to make Music at the Market at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Born and raised in Detroit, now living in Tampa, the Woods’ style combines northern and southern Americana. They play old guitars through old amps, bang drums, and even pluck banjos.

Market manager Walt Gajewski has added The Hummingbirds to his list of favorite bands.

“This duo turned the course of Music at the Market in our early formative years and set a standard for excellence and outdoor acoustic alt-country enjoyment that remains unsurpassed,” he said.

Next week at Farmington High

You’ll find the July 10 market at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

On July 17, the market moves to the Farmington High School parking lot, 32000 Shiawassee, to make room for special Greater Farmington Founders Festival activities. The footprint will be smaller, but hours remain the same–9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mark Reitenga provides live entertainment starting at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the market, which is open Saturdays through October, at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/FarmingtonMarket.