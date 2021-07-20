Meet and greet Farmington area candidates August 21

Meet candidates for Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices during an August 21 event hosted by the Governor Warner Mansion, 33805 Grand River in Farmington.
Admission is free. A bake sale and silent auction will benefit the city-owned museum.
News from the heart of our community
Meet candidates for Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices during an August 21 event hosted by the Governor Warner Mansion, 33805 Grand River in Farmington.
Admission is free. A bake sale and silent auction will benefit the city-owned museum.