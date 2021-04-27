May brings more Farmington area senior activities

Warmer weather means more activities for adults 50 and older in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Here’s a look at May offerings from the City of Farmington Hills Senior Division:

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu for the month on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available by reservation only. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday,

11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Travel Show Tuesday, May 18, 10:30 a.m.

Learn all about great packages for both local and long distance trips, as well as the safety protocols implemented while traveling. Sign up at the front desk of the Costick Center or call 248-473-1830.

Friday Film Friday, May 21, 1-3 p.m.

Enjoy “News of the World”, the story of a Civil War veteran who agrees to deliver a girl taken by the Kiowa people to her aunt and uncle, against her will. Cost is $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents. Register by Thursday, May 20, at the front desk of the Costick Center or call 248-473-1830.

National Senior Health & Fitness Day Wednesday, May 26, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sample fitness classes, try shooting a bow at Riley Archery Range, hike through the trails, enjoy a picnic lunch and more. Meet by the Nature Center in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd. Register by Friday, May 21, at the front desk of the Costick Center or call 248-473-1830. Space is limited.

Fitness Classes

Sign up for a variety of senior fitness classes at recreg.fhgov.com or at the front desk at the Costick Center. Call 248-473-1830 for help with online registration. Options include Pickleball Drop-In Play, Fit 5000, Gym Exercise, Feldenkrais, Tai Chi, various yoga and dance classes.

Learn more and register online for these and other classes and activities at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx