May 1 hazardous waste event open to Farmington area residents

Farmington area residents can drop off household hazardous waste May 1 at Oakland Community College in Farmington Hills.

The City of Farmington Hills hosts the event, held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot 8 (off Farmington Road) at the Orchard Ridge Campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Rd.

Anyone who lives in Farmington Hills, Farmington, Milford Township, Village of Milford, Novi, South Lyon, Southfield, Walled Lake, and Wixom can attend, with a driver’s license or other proof of residency.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, to comply with safety and health protocols. Containers must be labeled, not hold more than five gallons or weigh more than 50 pounds, and should be placed in a sturdy box on the floor or in the trunk.

Document shredding will be available with a 100 pound or three box limit per household.

For a list of items that can be dropped off and more information, visit rrrasoc.org.