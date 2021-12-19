Maxfield property developers ask for 4-month extension

Farmington officials will decide Monday whether to grant Robertson Brothers Home a 4-month extension to inspect the Maxfield Training Center property.

Council members chose the company in March to develop the long-vacant property on Thomas Street. Current plans call for 59 owner-occupied townhomes on the 3-acre site.

In an agenda memo, city manager David Murphy explained the company requested the extension to continue “reviewing the condition of the slope on the north side of the site leading down to the river.” Approval would move deadlines for the entire project, he added.

Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda:

a Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market presentation

a resolution to participate in the National Opioid Litigation Settlement

extending outdoor seating for downtown businesses through April 14, 2022

appointments to the Farmington Beautification Committee

approvals and payments related to a number of Public Works projects

During a 6 p.m. study session, council members will talk about waste management with RRRASOC director Mike Csapo.

Read the full agenda and supporting materials here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Council members meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street.

You can watch the 7 p.m. regular meeting live at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.

Reported by Farmington Voice