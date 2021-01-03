Maxfield project on Farmington council’s new year agenda

Farmington city council members will start the new year discussing a familiar topic: the Maxfield Training Center site.

Officials will consider next steps in the process of selecting a developer for the 3-acre property on Thomas Street.

In December, council members directed city staff and consultants to get more information from three developers that responded to a Request for Qualifications. PVL Farmington and River Caddis Development, both propose market-rate rental units, and Robertson Brothers Homes would bring owner-occupied townhomes to the site.

Officials will also interview a candidate for the Commission on Community Health and consider reappointing a member to the Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

To view the 7 p.m. remote meeting agenda and supporting materials, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2021.aspx. Learn how to watch and participate in the meeting at farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-January-4,-2021.aspx