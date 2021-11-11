Math tutoring business opens in Downtown Farmington

A new downtown Farmington business helps make sense of math for kids in grades 2 through 12.

Mathnasium of Farmington Hills, tucked between Merle Norman and Farmington Center Florist in the Downtown Farmington Center, offers virtual and in-person tutoring, as well as SAT Prep.

“We help kids understand math by teaching the way that makes sense to them,” said owner Mohamad Al-Saqer. “When math makes sense, kids leap way ahead, whether they started out far behind or already ahead in math.”

Al-Saqer said he chose the downtown Farmintgton location for his business because it is “a live, vibrant, and centralized location.”

When kids come to Mathnasium, specially trained instructors use an assessment process to better under what they know and need to learn. The company’s unique approach fosters “a caring, encouraging environment that helps kids thrive and learn,” Al-Saqer said.

Along with a customized learning plan, instructors also set aside time for “homework help”.

To learn more, visit mathnasium.com/FarmingtonHills.

Reported by Joni Hubred