Marijuana, rezoning on Farmington Hills council agendas

Farmington Hills council members will continue their review of the city’s marijuana-related ordinances during a 6 p.m. Monday study session.

In November, city attorney Steve Joppich talked about the history of marijuana laws. Officials then asked for a Planning Commission review of the city’s medical marijuana rules.

The 7:30 p.m. regular meeting agenda includes:

administration of oath to Mayor Pro-Tem Jackie Boleware

proclamations recognizing Maria Peralta, 2020 Youth Soccer Volunteer of the Year; Judge Marla Parker’s 2020 Oakland County Domestic Violence Prevention Award; and Barbara Megeria’s 25 years of exemplary service on the Board of Review

review of the appointment process to fill a vacancy created when Samantha Steckloff won the 37th District House of Representatives seat

rezoning of neighboring properties on Eight Mile Road west of Farmington Road

extension of the Municipal Broadband Task Force

the appointment of Brandy Hart as magistrate for the 47th District Court

Regular meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum – Channel 203; AT&T – Channel 99) and available the following day on the city’s website.

Information about how to join the Zoom for both meetings and participate in public comment is posted, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.