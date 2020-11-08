Marijuana ordinance on Farmington Hills study session agenda

Farmington Hills council members will during a November 9 study session talk about a city ordinance that bans marijuana facilities, more than a year after its approval.

While voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, the new law also gave cities the ability to “opt out” of allowing marijuana-related businesses within their borders. In May of 2019, Hills council members approved an ordinance that banned marijuana facilities. They agreed during a 2020 goal-setting session to review the ban and consider zoning regulations related to the odor from home-based growing operations.

The ordinance is the only item on the 6 p.m. session agenda. During their 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, officials will:

hold two public hearings to amend zoning on properties at 33466 Eight Mile Road and 33474 Eight Mile Road

finalize changes to ordinances governing dangerous animals and cost recovery after fires

Meetings are live-streamed at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8, broadcast live on the city’s cable channel (Spectrum – Channel 203; AT&T – Channel 99) and available the following day at fhgov.com. Information about how to participate in public comment is posted, along with the meeting agenda, at fhgov.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2420.