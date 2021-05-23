Marijuana on Farmington Hills council meeting agendas

Farmington Hills council members will discuss marijuana-related issues during Monday’s study session and regular meeting.

At 6 p.m., they’ll review a plan to gather information from marijuana industry representatives. A March draft proposed sessions with three groups:

growers and processors;

retailers, testing facilities, and transporters; and

retailer/growers, consumption establishments, and temporary event organizers.

Officials in 2019 decided against permitting those businesses but left the door open for future conversations. Discussions resumed late last year.

During the 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, residents can weigh in on changes to the city’s medical marijuana rules that would allow caregiving operations only in light industrial areas.

Also on that agenda:

Recognition of 2019 and 2020 Outstanding Employees and Police Office and Firefighter of the year

Proclamation recognizing June 4, 2021 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Proclamation recognizing June 2021 as Scleroderma Awareness Month

Proclamation recognizing June 2021 as Great Outdoors Month and The Great Farmington Hills Campout on June 5-6, 2021

Public hearing and consideration of Planned Unit Development Plan 2, 2021 at 27400 W. 12 Mile Rd. (former St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center)

Consideration of approval of revised Cluster Site and Open Space Plan 60-10-2020 for property at 38500 Nine Mile Road (former Piemontese Club)

You’ll find the full agendas for both meetings and directions for watching or taking part in the public hearings at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx.