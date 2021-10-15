Man charged in abduction, rape of Farmington Hills child

Authorities have charged a 40-year-old Oak Park man released from parole in May with the October 10 abduction and rape of a nine-year-old Farmington Hills girl.

Magistrate Michael Sawicki ordered Aaron Deneal McDonald held without bail during a Friday afternoon video arraignment. He faces:

One count of Kidnapping

Three counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

One count of Torture

One count of Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm including Strangulation

McDonald had served more than a decade in prison after a 2004 conviction on two counts of criminal sexual conduct. During his arraignment, Sawicki ordered him to have no contact with the victim, who was a stranger to him.

Police say he lured the girl into his 2016 Jeep Renegade at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, while she walked near Grand River and Middlebelt. He then drove east to a parking lot, where he attempted to assault her.

“This amazing young girl realized the danger and fought against her attacker,” Police Chief Jeff King said during a press conference.

King said McDonald then drove the girl to a home in Detroit, where he assaulted, strangled, and bound her. According to news reports, the girl escaped, wearing only a blanket. A woman found her and called police.

As soon as investigators identified McDonald as a suspect, King said, surveillance teams monitored him before taking him into custody Friday morning. Authorities executed 20 search warrants on crime scene locations and McDonald’s Jeep, uncovering “significant” evidence, he added.

“There is no way to wrap our minds around this horrific crime,” King said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with this victim and her family.”

Police urge anyone who was near Eight Mile and Grand River on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., or who witnessed anything related to the crime, to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

Reported by Joni Hubred