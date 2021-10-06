Makers Market showcases local creators at The Hawk

A juried artisan market held October 16 at The Hawk in Farmington Hills will showcase works from more than 50 local artists.

Presented by the city’s Cultural Arts Division, the Michigan Makers Market features a wide variety of high-quality art. Vendors will occupy the Black Box, Performance Studio, and Theatre Lobby at 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Mediums include jewelry, painting, pottery, photography, mixed media, wood, wearable art, glass, sculpture, and more.

“We wanted to get a jumpstart on the holidays and reflect the creative ability we see in this community,” said Karla Aren, Cultural Arts Programmer. “Handmade gifts are so much fun to give and receive!”

Visitors who enjoyed June’s Art on the Grand fine arts fair in downtown Farmington, co-produced by the Cultural Arts Division, may notice some familiar faces.

“Several Art on the Grand artists will be participating in the Michigan Makers Market,” said Rachel Timlin, Cultural Arts Supervisor. “The market will feel like a smaller, indoor version of our popular street art fair.”

While at the event, tour The Hawk’s Makerspace, which will host specialty classes, workshops, and pass holder programs for various skill levels. Amenities include a table saw, band saw, planer and jointer, ShopBot CNC Router, 3D printers, laser cutters, and large format printers.

Learn more about this event and The Hawk at fhgov.com.