Maker space open for kids at Hills Nature Center

The Farmington Hills Nature Center for Nature Makerspace for Kids will host sessions for kids ages 6-12 and their families over the next few months.

Participants will design and create using nature as an inspiration to solve STEM challenges on these dates:

Thursday, December 16: 5-6 p.m. – Art

Saturday, December 18: 10-11 a.m. – Art

Thursday, January 20: 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Wildlife

Thursday, February 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Circuits

Thursday, March 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Legos

Children must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $3 per child. Space is limited, registration is encouraged at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at The Hawk-Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.

Reported by Farmington Voice