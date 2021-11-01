Main break has some Farmington Hills residents boiling water

The Oakland County Water Commissioner’s Office has advised some Farmington Hills residents to boil their water, after a Sunday evening main break in the area of 14 Mile and Drake Roads.

Homeowners affected in Farmington Hills received boil water notices hand delivered from the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s office.

The first break happened around 5 p.m. and led to seven other breaks in the Farmington Hills system. Residents on social media reported low water pressure and some had brown water coming from their taps.

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) crews worked Monday on repairs, which are expected to affect water flow for three to five days. According to a statement from Cheryl Porter, GLWA’s Chief Operating Officer-Water & Field Services, “At no time during the event has water pressure in the regional system dropped to or below a level that would cause GLWA to issue a boil water advisory.”

Novi, Walled Lake, and Commerce Township, all issued “precautionary boil water advisories,” she said. The break did not affect water service in Farmington.

This is the water main break at 14 Mile and Drake in Farmington Hills. It’s been gushing like this since 5pm. 4 nearby homes have flooded, 8 cities are impacted with drops in water pressure. Novi has a boil advisory. More details to come tonight on ⁦⁦⁦@wxyzdetroit⁩ pic.twitter.com/ophSscmL4Q — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) November 1, 2021

