Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, Farmington alum, to speak at OCC graduation

Garlin Gilchrist II received his first computer at age 5. By 16, he was building his own, and using them to set up a computer lab at a Detroit community recreation center.

This motivation and commitment to community drove Gilchrist, a Farmington High School alum, through his successful career as a software engineer, social entrepreneur and community organizer. Voters elected him as Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor in 2018.

On Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m., Gilchrist will speak to Oakland Community College’s Class of 2021 during their virtual commencement.

As part of the Whitmer Administration, Gilchrist has sought to address injustice and inequity at every level. He has co-chaired the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration and led the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. Both groups have taken actions to save lives and protect vulnerable populations.

Gilchrist and his wife, Ellen, live in Detroit where they are raising their twins, Emily and Garlin III, and daughter, Ruby.

About the virtual commencement

Virtual commencement will include four pre-recorded ceremonies available on OCC’s website:

Arts and Communications

Business, Management, Marketing, Technology, and Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial Technology

General Studies

Science, Health Sciences, and Human Services

Each ceremony’s end time will depend on the number of graduates. Graduation recognition slides will run alphabetically and include personal messages from each graduate.