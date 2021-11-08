Look for new ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ signs in Farmington Hills

A new Farmington Hills Fire Department initiative reminds motorists to “Slow Down and Move Over.”

New roadway safety equipment includes 75 traffic safety vests, nine “Emergency Scene Ahead” signs, and five LED road flares, generously supplied through a partnership with AAA.

“Improving traffic safety in our communities is part of our DNA and that starts with our roadside heroes,” AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a press release. “We are extremely honored to be able to help, even in a small way, so many great agencies across Michigan.”

Michigan law requires motorists to “Slow Down and Move Over” for most vehicles in the roadway including first responders, tow trucks, municipal vehicles, utility vehicles, and road maintenance vehicles.

So far in 2021, the Farmington Hills Fire Department has responded to more than 450 roadway incidents. This new equipment will help alert motorists that emergency personnel are working in the roadway. In addition to the flashing lights on Fire Department vehicles, the safety equipment will provide another reminder that drivers need to go slower and get to the other lane.

To improve highway safety and protect roadside workers, AAA offers these tips:

Always remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

Watch for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

When approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing on the side of a two-lane roadway, drivers should slow down to a speed that is safe and approach with caution unless otherwise directed by an emergency worker on the scene. Some states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10 to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

On multi-lane roadways, slow down when you see the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle, and if possible, move over into an adjacent lane. If you are unable to switch lanes, slow to a safe and reasonable speed that is 10 to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

For more information, call 248-871-2800.

Reported by Farmington Voice