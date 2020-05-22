Look for absent voter applications in June

Voters on the City of Farmington Hills permanent absent voter list will start receiving applications to cast their August 4 and November 3 ballots during the first week in June.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently announced that applications will be mailed to every Michigan resident, except those who are on permanent lists maintained by local city clerks. Those applications can also be used for both the August and November 2020 Elections.

Either application may be used and returned to your local City Clerk’s office to obtain your ballot.

If you do not receive an application by mid-June and want to vote by absent voter ballot or to be placed on the permanent application list for future elections, call 248-871-2410.

Residents can use two drop boxes at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road, to drop off election-related materials: a tan drive-up drop box located in front of the police station (next to the UPS drop-off box), or the drop box/slot on the City Hall south entrance wall.

The Clerk’s office will begin mailing absent voter ballots at the end of June or beginning of July.