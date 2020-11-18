Longtime Farmington resident Bruce Gabel dies

Bruce Gabel, longtime Farmington resident, died on November 15. He was 89.

Gabel worked as an art teacher and Licensed Practical Nurse, and most recently, at Garden Central Nursery in Berkley. He and his wife, Annabelle, delivered the Farmington Observer, Detroit News, and Detroit Free Press for about 30 years.

In a 2014 Farmington Observer profile, Bruce said they took over the route from their son, Billy. “This is a labor of love,” he said. “We have such nice customers, and we’re always trying to do good for them, giving nice service. They appreciate that.”

Annabelle passed away on July 29, 2019, at age 82. The couple had been married for 50 years.

Bruce Gabel is survived by children William (Stacey), Russell (Suzie), Lynn (Bill) Kennedy and Kathy (Mike) Forsyth; grandchildren Tony Cain, Scott (Christina) Johnston, Melissa (Jordan) Page, Hudson and Julie Gabel; and great-grandchildren Ella, Shelby, Owen, Weston and Emerson.

A private memorial service is planned.