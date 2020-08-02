Longacre Girl Scouts need donations for ‘First Period Kits’

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the start of school this fall, Longacre Elementary 5th grade Girl Scout troop members are working on a project that needs an extra boost from the community.

In their mission to earn the Bronze Award, the highest honor given to a Junior Girl Scout, the girls will assemble First Period Kits that will be distributed to 5th grade girls during a Family Health class. Each kit will include the necessary supplies a girl will need, or might consider using: different size pads, menstrual cups, tampons, liners and period underwear as well.

The troop plans to create 265 kits. While they’ve received $900 in support from individual and business donors, their fundraising goal is $2,650.

“This is an important project for the troop not only because of its educational value, but also because it teaches girls about the importance of green and sustainable products,” said Amanda Hartmann, Girls Scout troop co-leader. “Our goal is to eventually expand this project to include more schools in our district, and we hope to do so through the support of our community and the hard work of our troop members.”

To donate, visit checkout.square.site/pay/d09a3c0a10364a9480d13973bcae30e5.

For more information, contact Amanda Hartmann, 248-974-6851.