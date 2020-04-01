Longacre Elementary students thank Beaumont front line workers

As Farmington Public Schools students enter their third week of on-line learning, teachers and students have made the best of things with video chats, online counseling sessions, fun and instructional videos, and more.

Students at Longacre Elementary recently took on a kindness project, making cards and writing letters for healthcare workers at Beaumont-Farmington Hills Hospital to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

They uploaded their work to Principal Rhonda Henry’s Google classroom, and she created a video and slideshow.

A Longacre Elementary parent, who is a Beaumont nurse, presented these at a hospital leadership team meeting:

Thank you video

Thank you slideshow

“This activity provided our students with the opportunity to do something within their circle of control, to brighten the exhausting days of our Farmington health care workers,” Henry said.