Longacre Elementary students thank Beaumont front line workers

As Farmington Public Schools students enter their third week of on-line learning, teachers and students have made the best of things with video chats, online counseling sessions, fun and instructional videos, and more.
Students at Longacre Elementary recently took on a kindness project, making cards and writing letters for healthcare workers at Beaumont-Farmington Hills Hospital to thank them for their hard work and dedication.
They uploaded their work to Principal Rhonda Henry’s Google classroom, and she created a video and slideshow.
A Longacre Elementary parent, who is a Beaumont nurse, presented these at a hospital leadership team meeting:
“This activity provided our students with the opportunity to do something within their circle of control, to brighten the exhausting days of our Farmington health care workers,” Henry said.