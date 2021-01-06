Long-time FPS educator to serve as interim chief

A veteran Farmington Public Schools (FPS) educator and current assistant superintendent will step into a larger role on January 23.

Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Bobbie Hayes-Goodrum as interim superintendent during their January 5 remote meeting.

Goodrum, who joined the district in 2007, steps in on January 23 following the resignation of Dr. Bob Herrera. She will serve through June 30, and Herrera will act as a consultant during that time.

Selected in August as Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Goodrum previously served as principal of Visions Unlimited, a program for young adults with special needs, and as Special Education Supervisor. She also supervised programs for students with severe multiple disabilities.

Goodrum holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Science from Howard University, a master’s degree in Special Education from Trinity College, and a Specialist of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University. She earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Oakland University.

“I am optimistic about this opportunity because I believe in our Board of Education, our phenomenal staff, and our heavily-invested community,” Goodrum said in a press release. “We are FPS, and we are stronger together. I know that through thoughtful collaboration with all stakeholders, communication, and continued hard work and dedication, we can provide our students and our community the quality education that all of our students deserve.”

The Board of Education is expected to interview superintendent search firms during their January 26 meeting.