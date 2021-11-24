Long-time Farmington Hills city official Nancy Bates dies

Former Farmington Hills city council member and mayor Nancy Bates died Monday in Commerce Township. She was 88.

First elected to council in 1989, Bates became the city’s second elected mayor ten years later. She retired from public office in 2012.

Bates poured countless volunteer hours into the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families, the city’s after-school program for middle school youth, and many other programs and organizations. She founded the Mayors Youth Council, and concerns she shared with other officials over increased suicide rates sparked creation of Farmington S.A.F.E. (Suicide Awareness for Everyone).

In 2014, the Commission for Children, Youth & Families named an award recognizing dedicated public servants in her honor.

Bates was born on April 3, 1933, in Anderson, Indiana, to the late Clinton and Cora (Hutton) Stansberry. Her husband of 46 years, Charles, died on July 7, 2004. Her sister, Patty Ann (the late Ben) Dorsey, and an infant son, Ross, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children Todd Bates, Andrea (Nick) Kyriacou, Brian (Kimberly) Bates, Barry (Ann) Bates, Timothy Bates, and Ralf (Sinka) Wagner; grandchildren, Joshua Bates, Jason Bates, Nancy Carol (Scott) Horvath, Aimee (David) Lierman, Andrew (Delilah) Bates, Markus Wagner and Sophie Wagner; great-grandchildren, Olivia (Kyle) Milliner, Vincent Horvath, Amber (Chris) Greene, Chase Hawkins, Blake Hawkins, Alyssa Heath and Anna Heath; and great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel Bousman, and Lincoln and Loralei Greene.

The Bates family will gather at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road, on Sunday, November 28, 2-6 p.m., and Monday, November 29, 2-8 p.m.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on November 30 at Faith Covenant Church, 35415 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills. The family suggests memorial tributes to C.A.R.E.S. of Farmington Hills.

Reported by Joni Hubred