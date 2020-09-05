Local students graduate from schools across the country

Over the past several months, these Farmington area students graduated from colleges and universities across the country:
- Harshavardhan Chitta of Farmington Hills graduated with a Master of Science degree from Southern Arkansas University. Chitta majored in Computer and Information Science in the College of Science and Engineering.
- During a socially distanced commencement held this past spring, Farmington Hills resident Raymond Schade was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with high distinction in robotics engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
- Miami University in Oxford, Ohio awarded degrees to these Farmington Hills residents during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17: Emma Bradley, Katie Dillon, Carly Nash, Adam Raab, and Hannah Stein.
- Katelyn Joy Beaghan of Farmington graduated magna cum laude from Wheaton College in Illinois with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
- Feroz Shaik of Farmington Hills graduated May 8 from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York with an Master of Science degree in information sciences and technologies.