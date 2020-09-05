Local students graduate from schools across the country

Over the past several months, these Farmington area students graduated from colleges and universities across the country:

Harshavardhan Chitta of Farmington Hills graduated with a Master of Science degree from Southern Arkansas University. Chitta majored in Computer and Information Science in the College of Science and Engineering.

During a socially distanced commencement held this past spring, Farmington Hills resident Raymond Schade was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with high distinction in robotics engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

Miami University in Oxford, Ohio awarded degrees to these Farmington Hills residents during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17: Emma Bradley, Katie Dillon, Carly Nash, Adam Raab, and Hannah Stein.

Katelyn Joy Beaghan of Farmington graduated magna cum laude from Wheaton College in Illinois with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Feroz Shaik of Farmington Hills graduated May 8 from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York with an Master of Science degree in information sciences and technologies.