Local police chiefs speak at Beloved Community meeting

Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers and Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King will be featured guests during the October 14 Beloved Community Initiative virtual meeting.

Anyone interested is invited to attend and hear what local police departments are doing to assure that all residents and visitors trust and feel safe in their cities.

“The Beloved Community Initiative—a gathering of concerned citizens, including your neighbors and friends, is committed to educating ourselves and others and to building true partnerships within our community,” Farmington resident Cheryl Blau said. “We want to trust that our police departments feel the same and that begins with understanding the issues and concerns of the police and the citizens they serve. Both are equally important in building healthy and safe communities for everyone—residents and visitors.”

Participation with BCI, given all the fears around the election, could be especially helpful in assuring people that local police departments are here to serve all constituents equitably and fairly.

To attend this session, or to find out more about the Beloved Community Initiative, contact Rev. Patricia Coleman-Burns at pcb@med.umich.edu or Cheryl Willette at caw1946@hotmail.com.