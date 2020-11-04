Local elections: Farmington Schools voters elect new trustees

Farmington Public Schools voters chose three new trustees on Tuesday, sweeping an incumbent out of office and replacing two board members who did not seek re-election.

Cheryl Blau, a Farmington resident, and Mable Fox of Farmington Hills will each serve a six-year term. Farmington Hills resident Claudia Heinrich won the 2-year term.

Incumbent Richard Mukamal finished out of the running for the 6-year term; trustees Terry Johnson and Jessica Cummings will step down.

Blau has more than 30 years of teaching experience that includes time in both public and private schools. An active volunteer, she is a member of the Governor Warner Mansion Warnerettes Parasol Drill Team, the Rosie the Riveter Lunchbox Brigade, and the Beloved Community Initiative.

Fox is a certified teacher who works with assistive technology for children who have IEPs (individualized education plans). She is a long-time local resident and mother to three adopted children, two of whom have special needs.

A retired educator, Claudia Heinrich is a life-long resident and raised four daughters in the district. She has volunteered in her children’s schools, as a Girl Scout troop leader, and with her Delta Kappa Gamma sorority chapter.

Other final election results

As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, these local races had been decided:

House District 37 State Representative

Democrat Samantha Steckloff, a life-long Farmington Hills resident, will succeed term-limited State Rep. Christine Greig. Steckloff currently serves on Farmington Hills City Council; her second term expires in 2021. Her district includes Farmington and Farmington Hills.

47th District Court

Veteran jurist James Brady won another term on the district court bench. He was first elected in 2002, and before then worked as an attorney and magistrate.

Oakland County Board of Commissioners

Incumbent Democrats William Miller, 14th District, and Janet Jackson, 21st District, easily won re-election. Miller’s district includes Farmington and parts of Farmington Hills; Jackson’s, a portion of southeast Farmington Hills. Later results had incumbent Democrat Marcia Gershenson retaining her 13th District seat, which includes a portion of Farmington Hills.

Farmington Voice will update local and county-wide election results here until all precincts have been counted: Election Results 2020