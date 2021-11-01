Local author, crew share ‘boo bags’ with sick kids

Throughout the month of October, author Kendra Montante and her Boo Crew embarked on a mission to decorate and pack boo bags for children at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and Beaumont Children’s at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Montante and her Boo Crew on Monday “booed” 400 children at both hospitals.

“Booing” is a Halloween tradition of surprising neighbors with treats during the month leading up to the holiday. Families sneak special treats onto neighbors’ or friends’ porches after dark with a note attached saying “You’ve Been Booed.” When a family gets “booed”, they have two days to “boo” two other families, spreading the fun. After being booed, the family hangs a ghost in their window to signify that they have already been “booed.” This way, the fun can be shared with another family who hasn’t experienced the tradition yet.

This year, each child received a copy of Montante’s children’s book, Booing A Halloween Tradition, her latest book, Booing a Halloween Tradition Activity Book, and a bag full of Halloween-related toys and gifts. Montante created the Activity Book after “booing” children in person at both hospitals in 2019. During her 2019 visit, she recognized that the children needed more fun things to do. So, she published a 40-page activity book in hopes of keeping them entertained.

Kendra was not able to “boo” in person this year due to Covid-19. Therefore, Montante and her Boo Crew dropped items off with hospital staff and the staff will “boo” all of the children for her.

Local companies, organizations, boy, girl, and cub scout troops, and generous families helped Montante reach her goal by sponsoring children in an effort to pay it forward and bring Halloween to children who do not have the opportunity to celebrate. Some of her largest supporters included:

· Carl’s Golfland

· Presotea in Auburn Hills

· Mike Miller Building Company

· Stahl’s

· Bloomfield Hills Dental Associates

· Paradise Nails

· Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

· Walled Lake Schools Federal Credit Union

· Jerry Naftaly

“I could not make this happen without the support and assistance of so many people,” said Montante, who works for Farmington Public Schools. “I am grateful that we can shower these children with a little kindness and fun on Halloween!”

To learn more, visit kendramontante.com or find Montante on Facebook and Instagram at booingahalloweentradition.

Reported by Farmington Voice