Local attorney releases book on gun violence

A local attorney’s research into Supreme Court opinions on gun violence led to the publication of his third book, Chasing Blood Money.

David Nelson began collecting news clippings and Supreme Court opinions related to gun violence and mass shootings in 2008, following the landmark decision in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms.

Chasing Blood Money starts by chronicling the worst mass shootings that have occurred since the decision in the Heller case, which opened the door for access to military-style assault weapons with little more than a driver’s license required.

From there, Nelson explains America’s unique history with guns and identifies cultural forces that have made the U.S. an outlier in the Western world when it comes to gun control – or lack of it.

“One thing is inarguable; since the Heller decision, what was once a rare occurrence—mass shootings—have become almost weekly news,” he explained. “My goal with Chasing Blood Money is to help readers understand the politics behind our current gun laws and to offer possible solutions to achieve common sense gun regulations.”

Chasing Blood Money can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.