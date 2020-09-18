Livonia biker dies in Farmington Hills crash

A 37-year-old Livonia man died Wednesday night, after a vehicle struck his bicycle from behind as he was riding south on Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills Assistant Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said the vehicle driver, a Farmington Hills man, stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. Drug and/or alcohol use do not appear to have been a factor in the accident, he added.

“He was very distraught over what happened,” Rodriguez said of the driver.

The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. near Liberty Street; it shut down Middlebelt between Grand River and Shiawassee until 3 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation; anyone with information should call 248-871-2610.