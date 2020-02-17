LIVE! Rockabilly at the Farmington Civic Theater

The Farmington Civic Theater’s next LIVE! concert is February 21 with Bones Maki and the Blue Water Boys, Rochelle Clark, and Caleb Peters.

Bones Maki and the Blue Water Boys will bring Detroit’s little-known country music history to life. Craig “Bones” Maki cowrote Detroit Country Music: Mountaineers, Cowboys, and Rockabillies with Keith Cady and has been showcasing music inspired by the rich traditions of rockabilly, western swing, and country music for decades. He left his footprint making music with The Big Barn Combo, Bones Maki & the Sun Dodgers, and Bones Maki & the Treble-Aries. Now, he celebrates the history of Motown’s country music with the Blue Water Boys.

Special guest, singer-songwriter Rochelle Clark will make her second appearance at LIVE! Clark is scheduled to showcase new, original music featuring her strong vocals and energetic guitar-playing. She’s based in Ypsilanti and also performs as part of the country-Americana duo The Potter’s Field.

Caleb Peters, a junior at Stevenson High School in Livonia, opens the evening. Over the past year, he’s been busy writing new material, and you’ll hear a number of those original songs February 21.

LIVE! concerts focus on singer-songwriters and begin at 8 p..m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Eventbrite.com and at the Farmington Civic Theater box office or at the door for $16. Cash only at the theater. In partnership with Go2Guy Productions.

The Farmington Civic Theater, is located in downtown Farmington at 33332 Grand River Avenue. Additional concert information is available at www.theFCT.com.