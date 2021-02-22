Library literary battle benefits Farmington area charities

Last year, teams gathered at the Farmington Community Library in Farmington Hills for the very first “Chapters for Charity” competition.

Patterned after the popular middle school “Battle of the Books,” the event engaged teams of adults in a pub-style trivia contest using information from books in five genres. It returns this year on March 19 – but online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adult services librarian Jen Hassell said that the big change from last year’s competition is the use of the Kahoot! platform. Instead of writing out their answers, teams will choose them from among multiple choice and true/false options.

“That changed the way we had to think about the questions,” Hassell said. “In some cases, we’ll have to make them slightly harder.”

This year’s books are in the same genres as last year: children’s book, fiction, nonfiction, graphic novel, and literary classic. The idea is to encourage readers to broaden their reading horizons.

“I’m always trying to get people to try something they don’t think they’ll like,” Hassell said.

Two or three of the books are really short in length, so no one should feel intimidated about getting them read in time, she added.

Teams can split up reading the books and communicate via any chat method during the competition. At least one must be a Farmington Library cardholder, because of the way entry fees are processed.

Funds raised will go to a charity chosen by the winner; last year, CARES of Farmington Hills received a $235 donation.

In addition, Hassell said, “Chapters for Charity” is a great pick-me-up during the winter.

“It’s fun for people to have something to look forward to,” she said. “They get to be silly and to try something new.”

To learn more and register your team, visit farmlib.org/chapters-for-charity/.