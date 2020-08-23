Library appointment on Farmington Hills agenda

Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett will on Monday recommend a candidate to fill the final open position on the Farmington Community Library Board of Trustees.

Officials begin the evening with a 6 p.m. study session, during which they will talk about the city’s property maintenance ordinances.

At 7:30 p.m., council members will consider appointing Danette Duron-Willner to a library board term that expires on February 1, 2023. An attorney, Duron-Willner ran unsuccessfully last year for a city council seat. Her appointment would bring the library board to full membership for the first time in about three months.

City Clerk Pam Smith will ask the council to approve permanently moving the Precinct 26 voting location from the Farmington Community School on Shiawassee to the Tawheed Center, 29707 W. 10 Mile Rd.

The agenda also includes four resolutions:

Proclamation opposing transitioning to a cashless society

Proclamation recognizing September 2020 as National Recovery Month

Proclamation recognizing September 2020 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Proclamation recognizing August 23-29, 2020 as Emergency Medical Services Week

To view agendas for both meetings, and instructions for viewing and participating, visit fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes/Council/2020.aspx.