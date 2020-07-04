Learn more about Oakland County candidates

Oakland County Times, a local news website, is running video profiles of candidates who will appear on Farmington and Farmington Hills ballots.

We’ll update this list from local ballots by linking names as interviews become available:

State Representative 37th District – Democratic

State Representative 37th District – Republican

  • Mitch Swoboda (unopposed)

County Executive – Democratic

County Executive – Republican 

County Sheriff – Democratic

County Sheriff – Republican

Oakland County Prosecutor – Democratic 

Clerk & Register of Deeds – Democratic

  • Lisa Brown (unopposed)

Clerk & Register of Deeds – Republican

County Treasurer – Democratic

  • Robert Wittenberg
  • Robert J. Corbett, Jr.

County Treasurer – Republican

  • Joe Kent
  • Susan E. Anderson

Water Resources Commissioner – Democratic

  • Jim Nash

Water Resources Commissioner – Republican

  • Robert E. Buxbaum
  • Steven L. Johnson
  • Jim Stevens

County Commissioner 13th District – Democratic

  • Marcia Gershenson
  • Sean Thomas

County Commissioner 13th District – Republican

  • Max Rohtbart (unopposed)

County Commissioner 14th District – Democratic

  • William Miller III (unopposed)

County Commissioner 14th District – Republican

  • Theresa Noseworthy (unopposed)

County Commissioner 21st District – Democratic

  • Janet Jackson (unopposed)

County Commissioner 21st District – Republican

  • Bill Smith (unopposed)

Videos will be added up until election day. View them all at oaklandcounty115.com/2020/05/02/2020-candidate-interviews-aug-4-primary/.