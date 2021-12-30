Learn more about coyotes in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Nature Center kicks off a new series of Nature Education Classes for Adults next month with information about coyotes.

The basics will be covered during free Zoom presentations, then adults are invited to go in-depth with in-person classes. You may attend either or both, and registration is required. The fee for the in-person classes is $5 residents/$8 non-residents.

Following the virtual coyote class on January 4, 7-7:45 p.m., wildlife expert Dr. Bill Dodge will join as a guest speaker for the in-person class on January 11, 6:30-8 p.m.

Dodge earned his PhD in Biological Sciences from Wayne State University, with research on coyotes in greater Detroit. He holds a master’s degree from Michigan State in Wildlife Biology and studied moose in Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula. Dodge worked as a wildlife biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and has also conducted bobcat, bear, and wolf research.

Other Nature Education Classes for Adults include:

February 1: 7-7:45 p.m. Owls (Virtual)

February 8: 6:30-8 p.m. Owls (In-Person)

March 1: 7-7:45 p.m. Winter Trees (Virtual)

March 8: 6:3-8 p.m. Winter Trees (In-Person)

Sign up or learn more on the city’s website.

Reported by Farmington Voice